Heathrow to open new terminal for red list arrivals after images of packed halls

This past week, and since the international travel was lifted on May 17, there was a lot of criticism of the airports.

Images of packed halls and passengers coming from different destinations queueing together were shared on social media.

People were concerned that mixing passengers could increase Covid variants transmission.

Despite the new traffic light system, travellers coming from low risk countries arriving into UK airports found themselves queueing with arrivals from high risk countries.

