Heathrow to open new terminal for red list arrivals after images of packed halls

Images of packed halls and passengers coming from different destinations queueing together were shared on social media.
People were concerned that mixing passengers could increase Covid variants transmission.
Despite the new traffic light system, travellers coming from low risk countries arriving into UK airports found themselves queueing with arrivals from high risk countries.
Britain’s biggest airport is actually reopening its Terminal 3, which has been closed for the past year.
Now, those travelling from red list countries will then transit through the new terminal.
They will then go to a hotel where they will quarantine for 10 days.
The airport said that opening a dedicated terminal for red list arrivals is “logistically very challenging.”
Heathrow said in a statement: “Our hope is that it will enable Border Force to carry out its duties more efficiently as passenger volumes increase in line with the green list.
“Red list routes will likely be a feature of UK travel for the foreseeable future as countries vaccinate their populations at different rates.
They also announced that the new arrangement is likely to be in place for some time.
However, Heathrow said that the arrival terminal for those landing from the red list countries will eventually be moved to Terminal 4.
Holidays are permitted in green list countries without quarantine required upon return.
The Government advised not to travel to amber destinations for leisure, although airports have seen thousands flying to those countries for holiday this past week.
When coming back from an amber country, a 10 day quarantine is required.
“Our advice hasn’t changed.
“We will keep the green list under review… and will add countries where possible.”
The next traffic light system review will be on June 5, when countries like Spain, Greece or Italy are expected to be added to the green list.
