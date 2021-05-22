NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Health

High blood pressure: One herb you can add to your meals to lower your BP reading

1 min

85views
85
13 shares, 85 points
High blood pressure: One herb you can add to your meals to lower your BP reading

If you see any of the warning signs above, it’s time to call an ambulance on 999 immediately.

Stroke recovery can be lengthy, and the damage done will depend on how extensive the brain injury was.

Heart attack

The NHS highlighted the signs of a heart attack, which might include a “sensation of pressure, tightness or squeezing in the centre of your chest”.

Advertisements

This is known as chest pain, which may feel excruciating for some and feel like indigestion to others.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

85
13 shares, 85 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in