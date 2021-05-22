Life after death: Man believes he was set to be REINCARNATED in afterlife – claim

While there is no evidence of reincarnation, it is the theory that the soul carries on and is placed in another body following death. Now, one person believes he has a first-hand experience of reincarnation. A man by the name of Hazim temporarily died following a “criminal attack” in his homeland of Syria.

Hazim believes he entered the “cosmic” afterlife where encountered beings who were prepping him for another body. Hazim said the being spoke telepathically in this other dimension, which was complete with a futuristic city. He said on the Near Death Experience Research Foundation: “Suddenly, I found myself in another cosmic dimension. Advertisements “It was a strange place that I saw for the first time. I was in a place like empty space over pink clouds.

“There were huge metal circles spinning high in the skyscrapers, and there were two spiritual Beings talking via telepathy. “One of them gave a command to the other, saying, ‘Clear his memory and prepare a new body for him,’ as it happens in reincarnation. “Then I was placed in one of the giant metal circles and it started spinning. My memory began to fade away little by little until I forgot everything and no longer remembered even my name, who I am, or where I was. “Then suddenly the one Being gave the other Being the opposite command, saying, ‘Bring him back to life because he has a job to do.’ READ MORE: Life after death: Man recounts experience – ’Years flashed by’

However, some researchers believe visions such as Hazim’s are normal and are more the brain scanning itself as one final survival technique. Dr Sam Parnia, director of critical care and resuscitation research at NYU Langone School of Medicine in New York City, said: “People describe a sensation of a bright, warm, welcoming light that draws people towards it. “They describe a sensation of experiencing their deceased relatives, almost as if they have come to welcome them. Advertisements “They often say that they didn’t want to come back in many cases, it is so comfortable and it is like a magnet that draws them that they don’t want to come back. “A lot of people describe a sensation of separating from themselves and watching doctors and nurses working on them.”

