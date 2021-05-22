Lorraine viewers slam Paul Burrell's take on Diana Panorama saga

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, has enfuriated Lorraine fans after appearing on Lorraine on Friday morning.

During the interview with the Scottish host, Burrell revealed Diana only had “one regret” after her explosive 1995 BBC Panorama interview.

He opened up about intimate details Diana shared with him, including her worry about the interview’s effect on Harry and William’s feelings.

This comes as a new inquiry into the BBC found the broadcaster covered up “deceitful information” to bag an interview with Diana.

And both Prince Harry and William have launched scathing attacks in response to the Martin Bashir interview, claiming he exploited their mother.

But, viewers were not happy about the show allowing the butler to speak out.

Fans took to social media with fury.

One viewer said: “I’m so confused why they still keep asking the ex butler what he thinks #Lorraine.”

Whilst another added: “Of course they wheel out the butler. Paul Burrell, didn’t you have a run in with the film and Diana’s family? #lorraine.”

A third said: “This ex butler needs to self reflect.”

Paul Burrell told Lorraine: “The letter was very interesting wasn’t it? The letter the princess wrote.

“The first time I’d seen that letter it was written by the princess, it’s her hand, and she did write it, but it was an odd letter, saying that she hadn’t seen any documents and that she had no regrets…”

Then the former butler revealed to Lorraine: “That’s not true because she said to me I did have one regret from the interview – I did regret speaking about James Hewitt because I wondered how that would affect William and Harry”.





Diana previously had an affair with Major James Hewitt, the Royal Family’s former riding instructor, which led many to believe that Hewitt, not Charles, was Harry’s dad due to the physical similarities people saw between him and Hewitt.

Diana confirmed the affair herself in her 1995 Panorama interview with Bashir – which was watched by nearly 23 million viewers in the UK at the time.

Paul Burrell then talked about why Diana decided to the interview, citing Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles as a key reason.

The butler said: “Because the Prince of Wales did that [revealed Camilla relationship] and fired an exocet missile into the middle of the princess’s camp, she had to retaliate”.

Diana told Bashir that she felt that her behaviour had led friends of Charles to suggest that I was again unstable and sick and should be put in a home of some sort…I was almost an embarrassment.”

Her former butler continues to speak out about the events he saw whilst serving in the palace, alongside the Princess of Wales.

