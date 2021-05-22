Next Argos PS5 restock window revealed, and it's bad news for PlayStation 5 stock hunters

The @PS5StockAlertUK stock tracker account has posted an update on when the next Argos PS5 restock will be. And unfortunately, according to the reliable Twitter account, the next PS5 restock at Argos looks pencilled in for the end of June.

The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “News: Argos warehouse stock systems now show a new date (05/07/21) for PlayStation 5 shipment arrivals. These shipments usually arrive 1-2 weeks earlier, indicating a possible restock on 28th June. Going to be a silent 5 weeks with Argos. #PS5 #PS5UK #PS5Restock”.

The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter has been bang on the money numerous times before, correctly revealing the date of the last Argos PS5 restock weeks in advance – before anyone else did. So if you were hoping to get hold of a PS5 from Argos in the next few weeks you’re set for disappointment.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed