NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Entertainment

One Direction: Niall Horan follows Harry Styles' footsteps with new album

1 min

83views
83
13 shares, 83 points
One Direction: Niall Horan follows Harry Styles' footsteps with new album

The 2019 album was an enormous hit for Harry, who released a number of hits from it including Watermelon Sugar and Golden.

The record earned a collection of awards, including Album of the Year at the Brit Awards and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards.

Harry’s second album also achieved a position in Rolling Stone’s Greatest Albums of All Time list at number 491.

Advertisements

Niall has been teasing the release of his next album for a few months with some selfies and looks into his recording process.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

83
13 shares, 83 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in