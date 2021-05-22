PS Plus June 2021 free games predicted: Uncharted Lost Legacy and NBA 2K?

This will give subscribers a new roster of titles to download and play on their PS4 or PS5 consoles.
And assuming Sony doesn’t break with tradition, the next batch of PlayStation Plus games will be unveiled at 4.30 pm BST on May 26.
The good news is that gamers won’t have to wait for them to go live, with the next free games scheduled to be released on June 1.
This year has already seen several high-profile exclusives released by Sony, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Days Gone, Destruction All-Stars, and Control Ultimate Edition.
And that’s without mentioning the current free games that can be downloaded right now, including Wreckfest for PS5, and Stranded Deep and Battlefield V.
Fans have been sharing their own predictions on what could be coming next, with plenty of first and third-party names being shared.
One that keeps popping up is Uncharted Lost Legacy, and it’s easy to see why. It remains a perfect choice for Sony to share for free with subscribers and fit the current pattern.
With the likes of Days Gone, Uncharted 4 and FF7 already featured, it would make sense that Lost Legacy would arrive at some point too.
And it should also be noted that Sony is starting to run out of blockbusters to release.
Uncharted Lost Legacy is the only title in the series not to appear on PS Plus, with other exclusives including Gravity Rush 2, The Order 1886, Marvel’s Spider-Man and racing simulation GT Sport.
Third-party games that are being talked about right now include NBA 2K21, which recently became a free download on PC.
Gamers who want to try out the BasketBall sim can head over to the Epic Games Store and claim it for no extra charge with an account.
And for those waiting for something new to play, Knockout City recently launched and is available to try for free this weekend.
A message from EA confirms: “The smart brawlers who purchase during Block Party will receive bonus content that will stack with any rewards you’ve unlocked playing during the free trial period.
“If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play subscriber, it’s simple: you’ll get the full game at launch, with all the custom cosmetics that come with purchasing during Block Party.
“Limited time free trial 21 May to 30 May. Trial time is subject to change. Internet connection, EA account and acceptance of EA User Agreement (terms.ea.com) & Privacy and Cookie Policy (privacy.ea.com) required to play. Trial can be played once per EA account.”
