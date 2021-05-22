PS Plus June 2021 free games predicted: Uncharted Lost Legacy and NBA 2K?

Sony will be launching new PS Plus free games very soon, with the big reveal being held in the coming days.

This will give subscribers a new roster of titles to download and play on their PS4 or PS5 consoles.

And assuming Sony doesn’t break with tradition, the next batch of PlayStation Plus games will be unveiled at 4.30 pm BST on May 26.

The good news is that gamers won’t have to wait for them to go live, with the next free games scheduled to be released on June 1.

This year has already seen several high-profile exclusives released by Sony, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Days Gone, Destruction All-Stars, and Control Ultimate Edition.

And that’s without mentioning the current free games that can be downloaded right now, including Wreckfest for PS5, and Stranded Deep and Battlefield V.