PUBG New State Alpha release date confirmed ahead of PUBG Mobile update

The PUBG New State Alpha has a scheduled release date in North America, and gamers are being told to sign up this week. Krafton Inc has announced it will conduct a closed PUBG New State Alpha Test for Android users in the United States from June 11-13. Those eligible and interested in participating can apply until June 6 but are also being warned that spaces will be limited. Advertisements To be ready for the Alpha, gamers should sign up between May 21 at 12:00 a.m. PDT and June 6 at 8:59 p.m. PDT.

This can be done on the New State PUBG website, although it won’t guarantee a space in the test. The U.S-only PUBG: NEW STATE Alpha Test will be focused on measuring an early version of the game’s performance, server and network stability, and in-development gameplay systems. According to the dev team, the feedback Krafton receives during the Alpha Test will help ensure the company meets the expectations for when the full game is released later this year. The Alpha Test will include gameplay centered around TROI, a futuristic 8×8 map, where gamers will be able to experience features in advance of launch and explore a section of the PUBG universe in 2051.

“We are committed to using all the valuable community feedback and game data we receive during the Alpha Test to improve and deliver an experience that meets fan expectations when it launches,” said Minkyu Park, Executive Producer for PUBG: NEW STATE. “Our goal is to craft a truly enjoyable gameplay experience for players across the world, and we can’t wait to get the game into the community’s hands soon.” Meanwhile, the PUBG New State Apha test will begin on June 11 at 6:00 p.m. PDT and end on June 13 at 8:59 p.m. PDT. Advertisements Meanwhile, a new PUBG Mobile update will be rolling out next week, complete with a new event. The upcoming PUBG Titans: Last Stand event will arrive in-game on May 25th.

Last Stand is part of PUBG MOBILE’s collaboration with Legendary Pictures and will include new content in the Godzilla vs. Kong story that can only be experienced in game, as part of the latest update. This event will also see PUBG MOBILE step outside the usual gameplay players are accustomed to, introducing dynamic storytelling and interactivity. A message from Tencent adds: “The Monarch Expeditionary Team boarded an aircraft carrier in search of traces of Godzilla in the sea. Little did they expect that they’d get caught up in a battle between Titans. “A helicopter will appear in the Lobby UI. Tap on the helicopter to enter and start playing Titan Last Stand. Points earned during the event can be used to exchange for event rewards.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed