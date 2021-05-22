Rumour: It Sounds Like A New Tony Hawk Game Might Be Happening

Before Activision’s announcement of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, a number of musicians spilled the beans ahead of schedule.

Now it seems history could be repeating itself. On an episode of The Behind Closed Doors Podcast last month, the drummer of the band CKY, Jess Magera, mentioned how they would be featured in a new Tony Hawk game.

The drummer follows up the conversation noting how his “son just got a PS5 and got the remaster of one and two” – which further clarifies his previous comment.

So, what might the new game be? As highlighted by our friends over at PushSquare, CKY’s song ’96 Quite Bitter Beings’ previously featured in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 soundtrack…

One burning question is who would develop this game, as Vicarious Visions was merged with Blizzard earlier this year and has now been assigned to Diablo II: Resurrected.

Could you see Activision doing another Tony Hawk game? Would you be up for the return of the third and maybe even fourth game? Leave a comment down below.

