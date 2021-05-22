Scattered showers and storms expected Sunday with a Flash Flood Watch for parts of SE Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The disturbance in the Gulf moved into TX early this morning. The disturbance is spinning over the Hill Country now, and the flow around that system is pumping that moisture-rich Gulf air in to SE Texas.This is bringing us scattered showers and storms across the area. We should see rain chances decrease a bit overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, but those rain chances should bump back up by sunrise Sunday. Because the ground is super saturated, even an inch of rain could cause some street flooding issues. Drivers should use caution over the next few days.

We will still have a lot of moisture in place for Sunday with the highest moisture amounts to the west of Harris County. This is why we have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Colorado, Wharton, Matagorda, and Jackson Counties from 1 am Sunday to 7 am Monday.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will go into effect for Jackson, Matagorda, Colorado, & Wharton Counties starting 1 am Sunday and lasting through 7 am Monday. Moderate to heavy rain could fall causing flash flooding especially in areas with already saturated soil.https://t.co/ygb8348GS7 pic.twitter.com/RiNj5KGJNs

We’ll need to monitor for potential minor coastal flooding as those onshore winds elevate the seas and tide, a Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for our coastal communities. We also have a Rip Current Advisory in place, so it’s best to stay out of the water.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.What can we expect to start off the work week?

Rain chances will not be done with us yet… A 60% chance of rain is in the forecast for Monday.When will we dry out?

We will start to see rain chances drop as we head into midweek. We may have a couple of isolated showers in the afternoons for the second half of the work week, but most of us look to stay dry.

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to [email protected] and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.