Scattered showers and storms expected Sunday with a Flash Flood Watch for parts of SE Texas

We will still have a lot of moisture in place for Sunday with the highest moisture amounts to the west of Harris County. This is why we have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Colorado, Wharton, Matagorda, and Jackson Counties from 1 am Sunday to 7 am Monday.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will go into effect for Jackson, Matagorda, Colorado, & Wharton Counties starting 1 am Sunday and lasting through 7 am Monday. Moderate to heavy rain could fall causing flash flooding especially in areas with already saturated soil.https://t.co/ygb8348GS7 pic.twitter.com/RiNj5KGJNs
— Rachel Briers ABC13 (@rachelabc13) May 22, 2021
SEE MORE: ABC13 meteorologists keep an eye on the Gulf
We’ll need to monitor for potential minor coastal flooding as those onshore winds elevate the seas and tide, a Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for our coastal communities. We also have a Rip Current Advisory in place, so it’s best to stay out of the water.
Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.What can we expect to start off the work week?
Rain chances will not be done with us yet… A 60% chance of rain is in the forecast for Monday.When will we dry out?
We will start to see rain chances drop as we head into midweek. We may have a couple of isolated showers in the afternoons for the second half of the work week, but most of us look to stay dry.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda CountiesSHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to [email protected] and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Author: KTRK
This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed
0 Comments