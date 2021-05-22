Spain, Portugal, Greece & France: FCDO updates as nations begin to welcome back Britons

Spain

What is the latest Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office ( FCDO ) travel advice for Spain Greece and France

Spain announced it will be welcoming back UK tourists for “non-essential” purpose, including leisure travel, from Monday 24 May.

What’s more, arrivals from the UK will not be required to present a negative COVID-19 test in order to gain entry, according to the Spanish Tourist Office in London.

However, Spain remains on the UK’s “amber” list.

What’s more, the FCDO currently “advises against all but essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic Islands but excluding the Canary Islands, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.”

Though the FCDO has updated the “entry requirements” for Spain, in a new update it warns: “No changes have been made to the level of our travel advice for any regions of Spain.”

The Government of Spain website explains all travellers from “risk” countries will need to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test in order to travel.

The UK is exempted from this list as of May 24.

According to the Government of Spain website: “All passengers arriving in Spain by air or sea must undergo a health control before entering the country.

“Those controls may include a temperature control, a documentary control and a visual control of the passenger’s condition.”

The FCDO adds: “From 00:00 on 24 May, current entry restrictions and testing requirements for arrivals from the UK to Spain will no longer apply.

“However, travellers from the UK should be prepared to present evidence of a negative test if they have travelled to a country on Spain’s list of ‘risk countries’ in the 14 days prior to travel.”



All Britons returning to the UK from Spain are required to self-isolate at home for 10 days, and take three Covid tests – once before departure and twice during their quarantine period.

