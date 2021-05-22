The Red Room Takeover has begun in Marvel’s Avengers

Prepare for a conquering of crimson. The Red Room Takeover Event has initiated inand will last until May 31.

Agent James Woo has reported several anomalies within the HARM Room, linked to a computer virus that managed to make its way into the helicarrier’s system. The only thing he was able to decipher were cryptic messages addressed to Black Widow from her old friend Yelena Belova. The messages seem to be teasing, almost taunting, Natasha as if a twisted game were being played. Investigate these disturbances and find out what Yelena has in store for the Avengers.

New mission chains will be available during this event where players must enter five different hacked HARM Rooms, each with their own unique challenges and obstacles. These new HARM Rooms are tinged with red and include hazards that Yelena set up just to see if you can dodge them. In “the floor is lava” fashion, one of these hazards is techno lava, a pulsating surface that will immediately down an Avenger – or an enemy. The Red Room Takeover is single player only, scaled to different Power Levels, and you cannot bring your companions along with you to help. What fun would that be?

Rewards for this event include an exclusive team nameplate, special gear, a unique comic set, and a substantial amount of XP.

Here are a few tips on how to survive the Red Room Takeover from Principal Designer Jason Botta:

Always. Be. Moving . – With large waves of enemies in small spaces, you’ll need to keep on your toes to stay out of harm’s way.

. – With large waves of enemies in small spaces, you’ll need to keep on your toes to stay out of harm’s way. Utilize the ‘techno lava’ death pits – Positioning yourself correctly and utilizing the correct attacks to knock troublesome enemies off platforms to their deaths can be critical to surviving certain waves.

Positioning yourself correctly and utilizing the correct attacks to knock troublesome enemies off platforms to their deaths can be critical to surviving certain waves. Use mobility and grapple focused characters for maximum enjoyment – You can get through them with anyone, but characters like Black Widow, Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Kamala can really flow through the spaces. Any character with a grapple can save you from poorly timed jumps.

You can get through them with anyone, but characters like Black Widow, Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Kamala can really flow through the spaces. Any character with a grapple can save you from poorly timed jumps. But pay attention to the environments and which moves you’re using – Several heroes have moves that will translate them very far while in air, this can often lead to inadvertently landing in a death pit. Switch up tactics/moves in the air to avoid unfortunate deaths until you are really comfortable with the environments and can judge when you are over safe ground or not

Since part of the Red Room Takeover’s rewards are a staggering amount of XP, it ties in wonderfully with a new system we have introduced: the Champion System. Currently, when Heroes reach the level cap of 50, XP becomes obsolete since there are no more Skills to unlock. The Champion System solves this by allowing level 50 characters to continue earning XP to level up their Champion Levels. With each Champion Level, comes a Champion Skill Point, which can be used to unlock a new set of skills to further improve your character’s combat prowess.





Champion Skills are on their own separate page of the UI and include boosts to Heroic Charge Rate, Melee Damage, Critical Chance, and much more. They are permanent boosts and do stack, which means unlocking skills in the entire tree will greatly increase each stat. There are a total of 372 Champion Levels, which means it’s time to grind and choose who your main is going to be. You will not be able to respec your Champion Skills yet, so for the time being, please choose carefully how you want to power up your hero.

We’re excited to see all your heroes continue to power up in preparation for some of the toughest content we will be introducing later this year. We have so much more down the road including Patrol Mode and of course, the War for Wakanda expansion. Enjoy the Red Room Takeover – if you can survive…