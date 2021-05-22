UFOs laughed off by Joe Biden ahead of bombshell Pentagon report – ‘Ask Obama!’

Mr Obama appeared on the Late Late Show, hosted by James Corden, and said there are UFOs sightings that defy explanation.

He said on the programme: “What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there are, there’s footage and records of objects in the skies, that we don’t know exactly what they are.

“We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern.

Advertisements

“And so, you know, I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: World Feed