York hotel ranked as one of the top 20 'Hottest New Hotels in the World'

The aim of the hotel is to offer a luxurious “home away from home experience” by combining all of the most loved assets of a hotel alongside a stylish serviced apartment.
Each apartment room is kitted out with its own kitchen and living space, as well as king-size beds, bathrooms complete with rainfall showers and heated floors.
Help is always on hand thanks to a 24-7 reception team, daily housekeeping and even a complimentary “Grab and Go” breakfast service alongside all day tea and coffee.
“We place great emphasis on exceptional customer experience, from a warm welcome and a great apartment to a place that feels like home.
“The team has done an amazing job during challenging times to make our customers feel truly special.”
Ashley Young, senior marketing and communications manager at Visit York, added: “The awards celebrate some of the best hotels across the world and we are delighted that Roomzzz York City has made it on to this prestigious list.”
It was followed by Armenaki Santorini in Santorini, Anttunina Pousada Spa in Maragogi, Brazil, Peridot Grand Hotel and Spa by AIRA in Hanoi, Vietnam, and Hotel Bidaia in San Sebastian, Spain.
The top 20 “Hottest New Hotels in the World” list is as follows:
1. Arinna Cappadocia in Goreme, Turkey
2. Armenaki Santorini, Santorini, Cyclades
3. Anttunina Pousada Spa, Maragogi, Brazil
4. Peridot Grand Hotel & Spa by AIRA, Hanoi, Vietnam
5. Hotel Bidaia, San Sebastian – Donostia, Spain
6. Oludeniz Blu Luxury Unique Hotel, Oludeniz, Turkey
7. Emeline, Charleston, South Carolina
8. Mandarin Eastville Hotel, Pattaya, Thailand
9. Ace Hotel Kyoto, Kyoto, Japan
10. The Rockaway Hotel, Rockaway Park, New York
11. The Old Foundry Hotel, Cape Town, South Africa
12. Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
13. The Manor Hotel by JA, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
14. Hotel Fitzroy curated by Fable, Auckland Central, New Zealand
15. Adiwana Bisma, Ubud, Indonesia
16. Roomzzz York City, York, United Kingdom
17. Hotel Brooklyn, Manchester, United Kingdom
18. Ulaman Eco Retreat, Tabanan, Indonesia
19. The Darling Hotel, Visalia, California
20. Rise Uptown, Phoenix, Arizona
