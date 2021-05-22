NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

York hotel ranked as one of the top 20 'Hottest New Hotels in the World'

York hotel ranked as one of the top 20 'Hottest New Hotels in the World'
A brand new York aparthotel has been ranked as one of the top 20 “hottest new hotels in the world”. As part of Tripadvisors 2021 Traveller’s Choice awards, holidaymakers weighed in to share their favourite travel haunts.
Many of the rooms also boast stunning views across the River Ouse and Rowntree Park from either private balconies or floor-to-ceiling windows.

The aim of the hotel is to offer a luxurious “home away from home experience” by combining all of the most loved assets of a hotel alongside a stylish serviced apartment.

Each apartment room is kitted out with its own kitchen and living space, as well as king-size beds, bathrooms complete with rainfall showers and heated floors.

Help is always on hand thanks to a 24-7 reception team, daily housekeeping and even a complimentary “Grab and Go” breakfast service alongside all day tea and coffee.

Robert Alley, chief operating officer at Roomzzz Aparthotels explained: “York is a fantastic destination and we are proud to be included in a list of glamorous full-service hotels and resorts.

“We place great emphasis on exceptional customer experience, from a warm welcome and a great apartment to a place that feels like home.

“The team has done an amazing job during challenging times to make our customers feel truly special.”

Ashley Young, senior marketing and communications manager at Visit York, added: “The awards celebrate some of the best hotels across the world and we are delighted that Roomzzz York City has made it on to this prestigious list.”

The opulent new hotel was commended for its “great views, wonderful staff, delicious breakfast and comfortable rooms.”

It was followed by Armenaki Santorini in Santorini, Anttunina Pousada Spa in Maragogi, Brazil, Peridot Grand Hotel and Spa by AIRA in Hanoi, Vietnam, and Hotel Bidaia in San Sebastian, Spain.

The top 20 “Hottest New Hotels in the World” list is as follows:

1. Arinna Cappadocia in Goreme, Turkey

2. Armenaki Santorini, Santorini, Cyclades

3. Anttunina Pousada Spa, Maragogi, Brazil

4. Peridot Grand Hotel & Spa by AIRA, Hanoi, Vietnam

5. Hotel Bidaia, San Sebastian – Donostia, Spain

6. Oludeniz Blu Luxury Unique Hotel, Oludeniz, Turkey

7. Emeline, Charleston, South Carolina

8. Mandarin Eastville Hotel, Pattaya, Thailand

9. Ace Hotel Kyoto, Kyoto, Japan

10. The Rockaway Hotel, Rockaway Park, New York

11. The Old Foundry Hotel, Cape Town, South Africa

12. Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

13. The Manor Hotel by JA, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

14. Hotel Fitzroy curated by Fable, Auckland Central, New Zealand

15. Adiwana Bisma, Ubud, Indonesia

16. Roomzzz York City, York, United Kingdom

17. Hotel Brooklyn, Manchester, United Kingdom

18. Ulaman Eco Retreat, Tabanan, Indonesia

19. The Darling Hotel, Visalia, California

20. Rise Uptown, Phoenix, Arizona

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

