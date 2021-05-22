York hotel ranked as one of the top 20 'Hottest New Hotels in the World'

Many of the rooms also boast stunning views across the River Ouse and Rowntree Park from either private balconies or floor-to-ceiling windows.

The aim of the hotel is to offer a luxurious “home away from home experience” by combining all of the most loved assets of a hotel alongside a stylish serviced apartment.

Each apartment room is kitted out with its own kitchen and living space, as well as king-size beds, bathrooms complete with rainfall showers and heated floors.

Help is always on hand thanks to a 24-7 reception team, daily housekeeping and even a complimentary “Grab and Go” breakfast service alongside all day tea and coffee.

