'Add colour to your garden': Best plants & garden tips to make you feel like you're abroad

Each destination has its own colour theme, enabling you to make your garden look more interesting and unique.
Orange Begonias and leafy Coleus will take you to the white sandy beaches of Madeira, while Dahlias and Geraniums will remind you of the warmth and humidity of the buzzing streets of southern Spanish cities.
Geraniums and Petunias, among other flowers and plants, are often seen growing in Mediterranean countries, but they also grow well in Britain due to their modified leaves.
He said: “All of the plants found in our Growing Somewhere Nice destination collections give an amazing pop of colour to your garden.
“Geraniums, Dahlias, Osteospermums and Petunias in particular are available in a range of colours, from pink and yellow to purple and orange, which will give an amazing vibrant splash of colour to your outdoor space,” Andrew added.
“Dahlias have masses of petal-loaded blooms which will help to brighten up your outdoor space, and their compact yet bushy nature will fill your container without crowding out other plants.
Andrew shared his favourite plants in the Growing Somewhere Nice collection, which are the Dahlia Labella Medio Fun Golden Eye, the Fuchsia Jollies Miravel, the Geranium Savannah TexMex Hot Pink, and the Osteospermum Flower Power Pink.
The gardening expert explained that plants need plenty of water to help their growth, saying: “In general, we suggest watering your plants every day.
“However, you should check daily to see how the plant is doing, whether it has too much water or is too dry, and then determine whether or not to water each plant individually.”
“Underwatering can be a cause of brown leaves in outdoor plants, but could equally be caused by scorch from the sun. In this case, if the plant is in a pot, look to move it to a more shaded area of the garden.
“Some plants are more tolerant to direct sunlight than others. If your plant is indoors and you find it frequently dries out, I’d suggest moving the plant to a different space or room, as it could be getting too much sunlight or need more room to grow.”
When it comes to looking after houseplants, as well as watering, Andrew said that “temperature, humidity and ventilation” should also be considered.
He said: “Make sure your houseplants are getting sufficient light, and choose a pot that is an appropriate size for your plant.
“Some summer plants can also be brought indoors for the colder months.
“Plants such as Begonias, Coleus and Geraniums can be kept indoors, in a conservatory for example, over the colder winter months and then all being well, can be planted back outside once the spring frosts have passed the following year,” Andrew added.
