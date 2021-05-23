'Add colour to your garden': Best plants & garden tips to make you feel like you're abroad

Customers can choose to be transported to stunning European hotspots including Santorini, Barcelona, Provence, and more – depending which plant box you buy.

Each destination has its own colour theme, enabling you to make your garden look more interesting and unique.

Orange Begonias and leafy Coleus will take you to the white sandy beaches of Madeira, while Dahlias and Geraniums will remind you of the warmth and humidity of the buzzing streets of southern Spanish cities.

Advertisements

Geraniums and Petunias, among other flowers and plants, are often seen growing in Mediterranean countries, but they also grow well in Britain due to their modified leaves.