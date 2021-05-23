Anthony Joshua 'ordered' to fight Oleksandr Usyk with 10-day deadline to agree deal

Just last week, Fury confirmed on social media that the first fight would take place in Saudi Arabai on August 14.
But just a day later, it emerged that Deontay Wilder was pushing through with plans to force a third fight against Fury.
An arbitration hearing ruled in Wilder’s favour that Fury had a contractual obligation to fight the ‘Bronze Bomber’ for a third time.
But that appears even more unlikely after the WBO ruled that Joshua must fight Usyk next, according to talkSPORT.
It is claimed that both parties have 10 days to reach an agreement on a date and venue, or purse bids will be issued.
Joshua reacted furiously on social media when news broke of Wilder pushing through his trilogy with Fury.
