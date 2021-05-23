Anthony Joshua 'ordered' to fight Oleksandr Usyk with 10-day deadline to agree deal

Anthony Joshua has been told by the WBO that he must fight Oleksandr Usyk next, leaving any chance of a blockbuster unification bout against Tyson Fury looking even more unlikely. Boxing fans in the UK were hoping 2021 would finally bring Fury and Joshua in the ring facing off against each other.

Contracts were signed on a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Fury’s team working out intricate details on where they would take place.

Just last week, Fury confirmed on social media that the first fight would take place in Saudi Arabai on August 14.

But just a day later, it emerged that Deontay Wilder was pushing through with plans to force a third fight against Fury.

Advertisements

An arbitration hearing ruled in Wilder’s favour that Fury had a contractual obligation to fight the ‘Bronze Bomber’ for a third time.