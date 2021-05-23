Brits prepare post-lockdown splurge on trips abroad – 'this holiday will be extra special'

On average, Britons have saved £5000 and stored 33 days of annual leave.
Given that they were not able to travel, go to restaurants or pubs, they explained that they have saved more in the last year than any other time in their lives.
61 percent of Britons also said that they are planning to make this holiday “extra especial” meaning they plan a spending splurge on trips abroad.
Some go even further, as 36 percent said they are planning to splurge their entire lockdown savings on holidays in the sun following over a year of not being able to travel abroad.
The majority have rolled at least five days of annual leave from 2020 to this year due to the pandemic.
They have stored up to 33 days on annual leave, being the average annual leave entitlement in the UK 28 days.
DON’T MISS
UK holidaymakers aim to make up for lost time by exploring new places.
After leisure travel was permitted on May 17 and Portugal was announced to be on the “green list”, Easyjet put over 105,000 extra seats on sale to the country.
The airline’s first foreign holiday flight in five months took off to Portugal a few days ago with many travelling abroad for the first time in two years.
Spanish destinations like Alicante, Palma Mallorca or Malaga are also on the list.
From Monday, May 24, UK holidaymakers can finally fly to the Mediterranean country with no restrictions.
Spain announced this week that it will be allowing Britons to enter the country for “non-essential” travel with no need to provide a Covid-19 test to enter or quarantine.
But what are Britons planning to spend their money on?
61 percent said they will be spending their money in restaurants, 38 percent on excursions and trips, 30 percent on cocktails around the pool and 11 percent on adventure sports.
The majority of parents that were surveyed – 70 percent – said they can not wait to drop the kids at the kids club so that they can lay down by the pool in peace.
“This research shows just how much of a priority travel is after such a long period where it has been out of bounds.
“Brits cannot wait to get away on a sun filled holiday and have been saving hard to make their holiday a trip to remember.
“We look forward to welcoming customers on board for a well-deserved getaway and remain hopeful that the Government will add many more European countries onto the Green list and allow safe travel this summer.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
0 Comments