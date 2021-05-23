Brits prepare post-lockdown splurge on trips abroad – 'this holiday will be extra special'

The majority of Britons said that the money they have been saving during lockdown will now spend it on a well-deserved holiday.

On average, Britons have saved £5000 and stored 33 days of annual leave.

Given that they were not able to travel, go to restaurants or pubs, they explained that they have saved more in the last year than any other time in their lives.

Advertisements

61 percent of Britons also said that they are planning to make this holiday “extra especial” meaning they plan a spending splurge on trips abroad.

READ MORE: Government approves Covid-19 saliva-based test