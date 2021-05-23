Cancer symptoms: Look out for the more deadly signs of a skin tumour

However, they most commonly develop on areas most often exposed to the sun, such as:
- Face
- Lips
- Ears
- Scalp
- Shoulders
- Neck
- Back of the hands
- Forearms
Any “new, changing or unusual skin growths” are best checked out by a GP (general practitioner doctor) as soon as possible.
The cancerous growths can develop in scars, skin sores, and other areas of skin injury.
Melanomas can come in different shapes, sizes, and colour, so it’s helpful to know the ABCDEs and Ugly Duckling warning signs.
ABCDEs – what to look out for on any lesions of the body:
Asymmetry – if you draw a line down the middle of the lesion, are both of the sides the same? If they’re not it could be a sign of a cancerous growth.
Border – an uneven border with scalloped or notched edges could be a warning sign.
“As it grows, the colours red, white or blue may also appear,” warned the charity.
Diameter – A lesion the size of a pencil eraser (about 6mm) or larger warrants investigation.
Evolving – Any change in size, shape or colour of any spot on the skin that is now bleeding, itching or crusting could be a melanoma.
This skin cancer screening model involves looking out for any moles that look dramatically different from other moles on your body.
Do look at suspicious marks to see if it looks similar to moles next to it.
These “Ugly Duckling” markers can be larger, smaller, lighter or darker than any surrounding moles.
Melanoma is “so dangerous” once it advances, so it’s critical to get any marks on your body checked out that you’re currently worried about.
