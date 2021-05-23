Cleaning: Mrs Hinch fans share soda crystals hack to stop washing machines smelling bad

Fans of Mrs Hinch are so impressed with her cleaning tips that they have now created their own groups dedicated to sharing similar tips and hacks.
On a group with over 600,000 members, one user asked how she can remove unpleasant smells from her washing machine.
The user asked: “How do I get my washing machine not to smell?
Another person replied: “I use soda crystals in drawer and put Zoflora in with my softener.”
Another individual commented: “Empty a bag of soda crystals in the drum. Run a hot wash.
“Clean the seal and the drawer. Then add a scoop of soda crystals to the drawer of every wash.
Another user said: “White vinegar into the drum and bicarbonate of soda into drawer and put on the hottest wash (empty) I swear by it.”
Another said: “Quick washes and washing tablets make washers smell.
“Clean with a dishwasher tablet on a hot wash.
“Switch to powder in the drum – much better wash and keeps washer clean.”
