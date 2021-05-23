NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Cleaning: Mrs Hinch fans share soda crystals hack to stop washing machines smelling bad

Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, gained popularity after sharing her cleaning hacks and recommendations on social media and TV. She now has over 4.1 million followers on social media and has written several cleaning books. Mrs Hinch, who also has a podcast with her husband, has also just given birth to her second child, Lennie.
She shares her home with her husband Jamie, eldest son Ronnie and her dog Henry.

Fans of Mrs Hinch are so impressed with her cleaning tips that they have now created their own groups dedicated to sharing similar tips and hacks.

On a group with over 600,000 members, one user asked how she can remove unpleasant smells from her washing machine.

The user asked: “How do I get my washing machine not to smell?

READ MORE: Four simple tricks to clean mirrors

Another user said: “Soda crystals and a bottle of Fabulousa.”

Another person replied: “I use soda crystals in drawer and put Zoflora in with my softener.”

Another individual commented: “Empty a bag of soda crystals in the drum. Run a hot wash.

“Clean the seal and the drawer. Then add a scoop of soda crystals to the drawer of every wash.

Another replied: “I used a dishwasher tablet in the drum and a bit of bleach in the drawer. Put on hot wash. Perfect.”

Another user said: “White vinegar into the drum and bicarbonate of soda into drawer and put on the hottest wash (empty) I swear by it.”

Another said: “Quick washes and washing tablets make washers smell.

“Clean with a dishwasher tablet on a hot wash.

“Switch to powder in the drum – much better wash and keeps washer clean.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
