Don't need EU! Brits fume at Eurovision result as Brexit takes centre stage

“Sad little Euro people!!!”
Another said: “Let’s face it. Brexit had sod all to do with UK independence. It was a middle finger to #Eurovision”
A third user said: “Not seen #Eurovision tonight, but from what I’ve heard, it’s time for the #UK to pull out & boycott it next year.
Another user added: “WHAT A POLITICAL FARCE. UK WASN’T GOOD ENOUGH BUT NIL POINTS DEFINITELY NASTY BACKLASH OVER BREXIT.
“EITHER THAT OR ALL ON DRUGS TO PUT EVEN GERMANY ENTRY ABOVE US. MAKES ME GLAD WE LEFT NOW!”
One more quipped: “I thought the whole point of Brexit was that we wouldn’t have to be in nor watch the #Eurovision contest…
The band said: “We just want to say to the whole of Europe and the whole world, rock and roll never dies.”
