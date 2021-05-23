NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Don't need EU! Brits fume at Eurovision result as Brexit takes centre stage

Online critics point the finger at Brexit as one of the key factors in why the UK underperformed amid a year of political battles over vaccines and trade deals. Social media users raged against the eurocentric political show with some calling for the UK to boycott the competition next year.
One angry user tweeted: “SHAME on the nasty Euro-v countries…Jealous of our INDEPENDENCE BREXIT

“Sad little Euro people!!!”

Another said: “Let’s face it. Brexit had sod all to do with UK independence. It was a middle finger to #Eurovision”

A third user said: “Not seen #Eurovision tonight, but from what I’ve heard, it’s time for the #UK to pull out & boycott it next year.

“#Brexit clearly is the cause of this. The song #Embers was amazing & one of the best in years, so to get 0 points is a joke.”

Another user added: “WHAT A POLITICAL FARCE. UK WASN’T GOOD ENOUGH BUT NIL POINTS DEFINITELY NASTY BACKLASH OVER BREXIT.

“EITHER THAT OR ALL ON DRUGS TO PUT EVEN GERMANY ENTRY ABOVE US. MAKES ME GLAD WE LEFT NOW!”

One more quipped: “I thought the whole point of Brexit was that we wouldn’t have to be in nor watch the #Eurovision contest…

READ MORE: Eurovision 2021 LIVE: Italy WIN as James Newman finishes LAST

Måneskin, who represented Italy, broke down in tears on stage upon their victory announcement.

The band said: “We just want to say to the whole of Europe and the whole world, rock and roll never dies.”

