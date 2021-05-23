Drones showcase iconic characters, imagery from Disney Bundle in honor of National Streaming Day

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Disney characters lit up the sky in California this week, showcasing many of the favorites that you can now watch with the Disney Bundle.

Drones formed iconic characters and imagery from beloved movies, series and sports across Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus in honor of National Streaming Day.



Fans can subscribe to the ultimate streaming bundle to access Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.For more information on how you can subscribe, visit DisneyBundle.com

