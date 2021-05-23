Dubai's Princess Latifa: Two 'very interesting things' that 'prove' new photo is authentic

Ms Burgess said the inclusion of face masks on the table suggests the photograph was taken since the pandemic took hold.

The Sky News correspondent said: “This will be a significant step forward for Princess Latifa’s case.

“She has not been seen in public for months and now this photo pops up on Instagram which appears to show her in a Dubai mall along with two other women.

“What is really interesting about this photo is that on the table you can see clearly two face masks.

“This suggests the photo has been taken recently, during the pandemic.”

