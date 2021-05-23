Fatty liver disease symptoms: The colour of your poo can be a serious warning sign

However, when bile flow is reduced or stopped, the pigment bilirubin (a waste product) escapes into the bloodstream.
As this goes on, more bilirubin – waste products made from old and damaged red blood cells – seeps into the bloodstream, accumulating in mass.
Where bilirubin is supposed to be eliminated from the body, signs that it’s not include jaundice.
READ MORE: How to get rid of visceral fat: The 80/20 diet is easier to follow – burn belly fat
“The best treatment is to stop drinking alcohol,” advised the MSD Manual.
The more alcohol a person drinks, the greater the damage to the liver will be.
Miraculously, the liver can continue to function when about 80 percent of the organ is damaged.
There are three distinct phases of fatty liver disease:
- Hepatic steatosis
- Alcoholic hepatitis
- Cirrhosis
Hepatic steatosis
This type of fatty liver disease occurs in 90 percent of people who drink more than the 14 units of alcohol advised by the NHS.
Alcoholic hepatitis
As the condition progresses, the liver becomes inflamed and symptoms may begin to appear.
At this stage of the disease, a large amount of the liver tissue is permanently replaced with scar tissue.
This is when liver function is affected, and the liver might shrink in size.
Cirrhosis can lead to further complications such as liver failure, portal hypertension, and loss of brain function.
People with a loss of brain function may become drowsy and confused in everyday life.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More
0 Comments