First Spanish wine spa to open in the UK next month

Located a few minutes away from Covent Garden, AIRE is the first wine spa to open in the UK. It might be the perfect plan for those coming for a weekend away in the capital this summer.

There are two wine treatments available. Although the price list for the London baths hasn't been confirmed yet, the treatments cost around 120€ and 130€ in their spas located in Spain. The "couple treatment" (which has a price of 120€ per person) includes a thermal bath circuit, a 30 min body massage, a craniofacial massage, a red wine bath, and a glass of wine and selection of cheese to complete the experience. The "wine bath experience", which costs 130€, includes a thermal bath tour, a wine bath, a full body massage, a grape seed oil massage and finishes with a glass of Matarromera Crianza red wine.

But why take a wine bath? One of the key ideas behind wine baths is that they use polyphenols in wine to remove toxins from the skin. Polyphenols have many skin benefits and improve circulation. The polyphenols from red grapes are some of the most effective natural antioxidants.

They have an elevated antioxidant capacity, higher than that of vitamins C and E. "When this experience is over, the result will be an extremely soft, smooth, and bright skin, accompanied by a feeling of extreme relaxation," explains AIRE. This unique experience offers guests the opportunity to submerge in a Spanish Ribero del Duero red wine filled with antioxidant properties. The deluxe oasis is inspired by the tradition of baths from ancient Roman, Greek and Ottoman civilizations.

Although its first opening was in Seville, Spain, AIRE spa has expanded across the world in recent years. The ancient baths can be found in cities like Barcelona, New York or Copenhaguen. Now, people in the UK will be able to enjoy this deluxe treatment with their new opening in London. An interesting fact is that the spa is located in a building at Robert Street, where J.M. Barrie lived and subsequently wrote Peter Pan.

The spa will offer other rituals, such as the Himalayan Salt Experience or the Ancient Argan Ritual. Some of the more affordable options are the Ancient Thermal Bath & 15′ Relaxing Massage and the Ancient Thermal Bath “AIRE spaces are temples dedicated to the relaxation of body and mind in which time does not exist,” explains the spa. Guests that plan to arrange a visit to the new baths in London can check what other options are available on their website.

