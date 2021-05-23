For sale: Stunning 'village within a village' in Devon is on the market for £1.5million

Appleford sits on the banks of the River Torridge in southern England and is known for its thriving community and its independent cafés and restaurants.

The village even hosts its own annual book festival.

In the heart of Appleford, on Bude Street, there is a door that leads not to the courtyard of one property, but seven.

Advertisements

Serving as the “village within a village’s” centre, the Mediterranean-style courtyard features stylish grey slabs lined with pretty plants and colourful cottages.

READ MORE: How to stop squirrels digging up plants