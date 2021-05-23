NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

For sale: Stunning 'village within a village' in Devon is on the market for £1.5million

For sale: Stunning 'village within a village' in Devon is on the market for £1.5million
This village, for sale for only £1.5million, is located in the coastal fishing village of Appledore in Bideford, Devon. This is why On The Market, the website on which the property is listed, is calling it “a village within a village”.
Appleford sits on the banks of the River Torridge in southern England and is known for its thriving community and its independent cafés and restaurants.

The village even hosts its own annual book festival.

In the heart of Appleford, on Bude Street, there is a door that leads not to the courtyard of one property, but seven.

Serving as the “village within a village’s” centre, the Mediterranean-style courtyard features stylish grey slabs lined with pretty plants and colourful cottages.

The other three cottages are Mulberry Tree, Pear Tree, and Apple Tree.

All three have slate tiled floors in their kitchens, as well as wooden beams on the ceilings, adding to the rustic but stylish vibe.

They also each have a bedroom with an en-suite.

The apartments are slightly smaller but are just as comfortable and modern inside, with one of the flats thought to have previously been a shop.

Helen Whiteley, Director of On The Market said: “This collection of properties truly has a magical quality about it and would make a fantastic home and income opportunity for the new owner.

“The chance to make a purchase as unique as this one doesn’t present itself all the time, so it’s certainly not one to be missed.”

James Carroll, spokesperson for north Devon-based estate agents Jackson-Stops Barnstaple, added: “While they benefit from their own secluded air of privacy, these properties retain a fantastic sense of community and benefit from being located within Appledore which itself is a highly desirable village.

“As well as the cottages and apartments offering income opportunities, this property also comes with a shop on Bude Street which is currently being let out, giving the future buyer yet another potential business venture to embark on.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express
