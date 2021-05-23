Games with Gold June: Xbox free games news and EIGHT Game Pass releases

Dungeons 3 was the highlight from May’s lineup and will remain available until June 15 to download.
Meanwhile, the tech giant is expected to share its plans for next month’s free games with gold titles sometime between May 25 and May 31.
Microsoft has recently made its Games with Gold announcements during the last week of each month, so fans might have to wait a few more days for the full reveal.
The company has shared no leaks or hints regarding what will be included, or if another Xbox Series X title will be featured.
We’ve had a few next-gen games featured during 2021, but not nearly enough to compete with Sony’s PS Plus.
According to a new statement from Microsoft, a total of eight new games will be launching before the end of the month on XGP.
Most of these are coming to PC, meaning you will need to have the Ultimate subscription to play them all.
The ones coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X include Maneater on May 25, followed by Conan Exiles and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries on May 27.
But for PC players, there are a lot more releases being planned for the end of the month on Xbox Game Pass.
Over that same period, Maneater, Slime Rancher, Solasta: Crown of the Magister and SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest will become playable via PC.
And for those waiting until these new free games appear on console, cloud and PC platforms, there’s a short window left to play F1 2020 at no extra charge.
From May 20-23, F1 2020 is free to play on Xbox, which means you can try out the entire official game of the FIA Formula One World Championship.
“Create your F1 team and challenge the official F1 teams and drivers across 22 stunning circuits. Race together with two-player split-screen, take on the world in online action, and get behind the wheel of legendary cars from F1’s history.”
This deal is only available for a short time and free access is scheduled to end at 8am BST, on May 24.
