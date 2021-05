A further eight participants in the race, which took place in Gansu Province are injured. One person remains missing, as of 8am Beijing time (1am GMT).

The ultra-marathon was stopped.

Hail, freezing rain and gales affected the race at a high-altitude stage, at between 20 to 31 kilometres, causing a significant drop in temperature.

Advertisements

More than 700 rescuers have been deployed as part of search effort.