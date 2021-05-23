Google Maps Street View: 'Breathtaking' moment rare Galapagos tortoise is spotted

What’s more, it appears the tortoise has a clump of grass in its mouth, obviously enjoying a snack.

The creature is surrounded by ferns, which are also native to the island.

In fact, around 100 fern species call the Galapagos home.

Galapagos tortoises are named after their homeland and are native to the region.

They are the largest living species of tortoise, with some modern Galapagos tortoises weighing as much as 417kg (919lb).