Green list expanding 'soon' – but what countries will be on the new green travel list?

Holidaymakers have been able to travel abroad since Monday, May 17.

As international travel opened up, a traffic light system came into force, ranking each country according to its risk level.

Green countries are those deemed safest and do not require passengers to quarantine upon their return.

Instead, they must only take a pre-departure test and PCR test on day two after their return.

Amber list countries are discouraged for leisure travellers and arrivals must quarantine at hoe for 10 days.

These travellers must also take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on days two and day eight after arrival – although an additional test can be taken on day five to end isolation early.

For red list countries, travel is discouraged and arrivals must pay for a 10-day stay in a managed quarantine hotel, as well as pre-departure and PCR tests.

There is no test to release early with red list countries.

