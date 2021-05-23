How to live longer: A 'super plate' of foods may extend longevity – what’s on it?

Red and processed meat, such as bacon and sausage, should be limited, as should dairy products.
Eating a healthy diet is a great way to lower your risk of disease and mortality.
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed: “Adults who eat a healthy diet live longer and have a lower risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.”
Eating nutritious meals can help people manage their conditions effectively and “prevent complications”.
How can an unhealthy diet lead to disease?
Eating foods high in calories that don’t provide any nutritional content is one sure way to become overweight.
People who are overweight have a heightened risk of type 2 diabetes, as the body becomes less able to create insulin.
Eating too much sodium (i.e. salt) can lead to high blood pressure, putting a person at risk of a stroke or heart attack.
Furthermore, eating fatty foods can lead to high cholesterol which can also lead to the same outcomes.
This is because an excess of cholesterol sticks to the sides of the artery walls, causing the blood passageway to narrow.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More
0 Comments