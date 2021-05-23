How to live longer: A 'super plate' of foods may extend longevity – what’s on it?

Harvard University offered other helpful advice on what to avoid, such as sugary drinks.

Red and processed meat, such as bacon and sausage, should be limited, as should dairy products.

Eating a healthy diet is a great way to lower your risk of disease and mortality.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed: “Adults who eat a healthy diet live longer and have a lower risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.”