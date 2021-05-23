NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

India Covid: What are the symptoms of black fungus Covid infection?

According to researchers, the fungus travels via blood vessels.

Speaking to CNN, Dr Hemant Thacker, a consultant physician and cardiometabolic specialist at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, said it first targets circulation in distal organs.

This prevents blood from moving through vital veins causes cell tissue to die in a process known as necrosis.

The skin then turns black, earning mucormycosis its “black fungus” name.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
