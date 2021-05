Jane McDonald warns ‘be prepared’ as she shares luggage tips for British river cruise

Jane McDonald appeared for the third instalment of the latest season of Cruising with Jane McDonald on Channel 5 . The cruise enthusiast booked a four-berth private luxury river cruise with two of her girlfriends, Sue and Olwen, for their 70th birthdays. The cruise saw Jane and her friends begin their journey at Hampton Court before finishing at Henley-on-Thames.

Jane began by showing viewers how she packs up her toiletries for a cruise.

She used a hanging toiletry bag which she lay out on the bed before hanging up in her bathroom.

Jane doesn’t unpack her toiletries but simply uses them from the bag when she needs them.

She added: “I always have it packed with everything that I need for travelling.”