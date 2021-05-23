John McDonnell gives explosive speech urging protesters to IGNORE Israeli ceasefire

Speaking on a stage in Hyde Park to thousands of supporters, the Labour MP said: “Yes, a ceasefire has been negotiated and we welcome a ceasefire.
“But let’s be clear, there will be no ceasefire in our campaign to boycott, disinvest and sanction the Israeli apartheid state.
“The message is clear, we will not cease our campaign in solidarity until there is justice.
“So let’s make it clear, no justice, no peace.”
Demonstrators in London could be seen wearing costumes, masks and face paint, while others were draped in the Palestinian flag.
The protest, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), saw a large crowd block traffic and shutdowns roads near Victoria Embankment on Saturday afternoon as dozens of police officers watched on.
Protesters called for an “urgent” resolution to the ongoing conflict.
It also called for “full support for the International Criminal Court’s opening of an investigation into alleged war crimes in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.”
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as well as John McDonnell, Richard Burgon, Diane Abbott and Ian Lavery all signed the statement.
At least 230 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes that raged for 11 days.
It is believed 12 have also been killed in Israel following rocket strikes by the terror group Hamas.
Hours after the ceasefire came into effects, the first convoys of humanitarian aid arrived in Gaza.
Palestinian officials warn that tens of millions of dollars will be needed to rebuild the region already hit hard by COVID-19.
