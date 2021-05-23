John McDonnell gives explosive speech urging protesters to IGNORE Israeli ceasefire

Mr McDonnell, who is a prominent figure in the radical Labour left, called on activists to continue pushing the boycott, disinvest and sanction (BDS) campaign against Israel.

Speaking on a stage in Hyde Park to thousands of supporters, the Labour MP said: “Yes, a ceasefire has been negotiated and we welcome a ceasefire.

“But let’s be clear, there will be no ceasefire in our campaign to boycott, disinvest and sanction the Israeli apartheid state.

“The message is clear, we will not cease our campaign in solidarity until there is justice.

“So let’s make it clear, no justice, no peace.”

