KBC Lottery Number Check Online 2021 | KBC Lottery Winner 2021

cottonbro from Pexels Photo byfrom

Dear lover of KBC now you can get all information about KBC on this KBC official website. We are sharing all the detail about KBC winners to KBC lovers. If you recieve any fake call or sms about lottery cash please don’t be late and contact KBC head office number 0019188444474. We are helpling all the customers who are getting any fake call or fake sms about KBC lottery. The customer should contact KBC head office if they get these type of informaiton by call or by WhatsApp SMS. Similarly if you want to cKBC Lottery Number Check please click on the link and visit KBC official websie. On the KBC official website you can check kbc winners list 2021 and you can know about how to join the KBC lucky draw 2021

KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) Game show has back in 2021, hosted by Big B Amitabh Bachchan. What’s the KBC lucky draw? people are asking that is KBC running any online lottery scheme? We have a good news about this that KBC is offering an online lottery scheme where you can win 25 Lakh lottery without of any registration.

Advertisements

KBC Lottery Winner 2021 List Today

Now we are showing the latest KBC lottery winner 2021 list today

⦁ Mr. Akshaye Khanna Lottery Winner of 25,00,000 City Gurugram winning date 11 November 2021.

⦁ Mr. Annu Kapoor Lottery Winner of 25,00,000 City Jaipur winning date 11 November 2021.

⦁ Mr. Adil Hussain Lottery Winner of 25,00,000 City New Dehli winning date 11 November 2021.

⦁ Mr. Dharmendra Sharma Lottery Winner of 25,00,000 City Kanpur winning date 11 November 2021.

⦁ Mr. Dev Anand Lottery Winner of 25,00,000 City Lucknow winning date 11 November 2021.

⦁ Ms. Neha Dhupia Lottery Winner of 25,00,000 City Indore winning date 11 November 2021.

⦁ Mr. Raju Patel Lottery Winner of 35,00,000 City Nasik winning date 11 November 2021.

⦁ Ms. Aditi Rao Hydari Lottery Winner of 35,00,000 City Chandigarh winning date 11 November 2021.

⦁ Mr. Rahul Batham Lottery Winner of 35,00,000 City Shimla winning date 11 November 2021.

⦁ Mr. Shivji Prasad Lottery Winner of 35,00,000 City Salem winning date 11 November 2021.

⦁ Ms. Ameesha Patel Lottery Winner of 50,00,000 City Ahmedabad winning date 11 November 2021.

⦁ Mr. Mukul Borse Lottery Winner of 50,00,000 City Mumbai winning date 11 November 2021.

⦁ Mr. Shakeel Ahmed Lottery Winner of 50,00,000 City Kolkata winning date 11 November 2021.

⦁ Ms. Ananya Panday Lottery Winner of 1,00,00,000 City Chennai winning date 11 November 2021.

⦁ Mr. Gulshan Morle Lottery Winner of 1,00,00,000 City Mumbai winning date 11 November 2021.

This is the latest KBC lottery winner list if you have any query about the winners or about lottery cash please feel free to contact KBC head office number any time.