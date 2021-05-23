NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Lisa Shaw dead: BBC Radio presenter dies at 44 after short illness

BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw has died at the age of 44, her family has confirmed. The presenter was known for her mid-morning show as tributes have begun pouring in.
The BBC shared a statement from Lisa’s family earlier today announcing the news.

This read: “We are all completely heartbroken, in disbelief, numb, and saddened, that there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that will never, ever be filled.

“We are so grateful for the time that we have had with her, and there are so many happy memories that we will hold dear for the rest of our lives.

“She was the best wife and mammy, sister, daughter, aunty, friend and colleague that anyone could hope for.

“She loved connecting every day with the wonderful people of the North East, and it gives us great comfort to know how many lives she was an integral part of every single day.

“We’d like to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support we have received at such a difficult time, reinforcing how deeply cherished she was by so many people. We will love and miss her, always.”

Lisa was from County Durham and studied at Bournemouth University.

She began her career working for the North East commercial stations Century Radio and Real Radio.

Here, she won the Sony Gold Award for breakfast show of the year.

She then continued her career at Metro Radio and Heart.

Lisa had joined the BBC radio station back in 2016 as a daytime presenter.

BBC Radio Newcastle also paid tribute to the presenter on their Twitter account.

They wrote: “We are so sorry and saddened to share with you that after a short illness our beautiful colleague Lisa Shaw has died.

“Everyone at the station is devastated and thinking about Lisa’s lovely family.

“She was a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend and a loving wife and mum.”

Many of Lisa’s colleagues have also begun paying their respects.

Head of BBC Local Radio Chris Burns said: “Lisa was a talented presenter who had already achieved a lot and would have achieved much more.”

BBC Radio Newcastle’s executive editor Rik Martin said the station were “devastated and thinking about Lisa’s lovely family”.

He added: “She was a trusted colleague, a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend, and a loving wife and mum.

“She loved being on the radio and was loved by our audiences.

“We’ve lost someone special who meant a great deal to a great many people.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

