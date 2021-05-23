Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen opens up about childhood tragedy

Amanda Owen is best known for showing her farm life on Channel 5 series Our Yorkshire’s Farm.

But now, the Yorkshire Shepherdess has opened up her past life and her struggle from her teenage years.

In a heartbreaking video, Amanda shared details about the loss of her father at a young age.

The TV star is working with Barnardo’s, and her story came as part of a new campaign with the charity.

The 46-year-old shared the emotional impact of loosing her dad so young. She said: “My name’s Amanda Owen and my dad died when I was 17.

“So my dad was called Maurice, he was a giant of a man. He was six foot nine, he was just a real gentle giant.”

However, she also explained how she did feel some regret about the time they shared.

Amanda continued: “We had a great relationship but I suppose thinking about it now, I maybe would have made more of the time that we have together.

“If I’d known I was going to lose him at such a young age.

“So if I could give one piece of advice or message to any children or young people out there who, sadly this year have lost parents, grandparents, relatives or friends.

“I would just say ‘try and find it within yourself to talk about how you’re feeling. Don’t keep those emotions all bottled up inside’.”

Amanda was speaking as part of the Barnardo’s Believe in Me campaign, which looks at how bereavement impacts young people.

As the UK’s leading children’s charity, this is hoped to raise awareness for how young people can seek support.

