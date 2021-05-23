Our Yorkshire Farm's neighbours on life next door to the Owen family

The neighbours of Our Yorkshire’s Farm stars have given an insight into what it is like living next to the famous farming family.

Patricia and Ronald Tyler, aged 66 and 74 respectively, have lived next to Ravenseat Farm for 20 years.

They live in an old farmhouse they bought in 1989 ahead of their retirement.

The Tylers moved to the remote part of the Yorkshire Dales to get away from the hustle and bustle of London, which they say was changing and becoming increasingly frantic.

The couple say they have seen a noticeable increase in the number of visitors since the Ravenseat became famous by the Owen family who star on the Channel 5 show.

(Image: Yorkshire Live)

Husband and wife Clive and Amanda and their nine children have had a number of fans visiting their home since their became household names. .

Over the last decade Amanda has become an immensely popular figure among the farming community and in wider spheres.

Initially best known for her Twitter feed where she posted as The Yorkshire Shepherdess, she has now written four books about her life in the fields and has become the focus – along with the rest of the Owens – of the very successful Channel 5 documentary series Our Yorkshire Farm, which follows them in their day-to-day lives.

This is all while continuing her regular life as a farmer and a mother, which is how the Tyler family and rest of the locals know her.

(Image: Mirror Online)

The Tylers live just up from Ravenseat Farm along the same long, winding, narrow and precarious road that snakes for miles around the hills and heather of the Dales.

Mr Tyler bought the flat after seeing it advertised in the window of an estate agents “completely by chance” while on a business trip to Leeds in the late 1980s.

Mrs Tyler said: “He borrowed someone’s car to come and see it and that was it. He knew straight away.”

Having lived in the Big City for most of their lives, the Tylers enjoyed coming to the cottage for holidays for around 10 years before retiring and coming to live there permanently.

Mr Tyler said: “I would say the city was changing. There were high rises going up around London when it was a place steeped in history before. I don’t think I would recognise it now.”





Upon moving the Tylers were welcomed with open arms by the local community of farmers and other retirees as well as their neighbours at Ravenseat Farm.

Clive was living there at the time they moved in and it was a few years later that Amanda entered the picture, which is when the profile of the area began to become exponentially more well known.

Mrs Tyler said: “They are fantastic neighbours. They are there if we need them not intrusive.

“The gamekeeper lives near as well and they are all very good neighbours – happy and content.”

She added: “There’s a different arrangement to what there is in the suburbs where you live close to each other but you don’t know anyone.

“You can be more lonely in the city than a place that most people think of as isolated.”

(Image: Channel 5)

She said that the main draw of the area was how peaceful it was but added that “a lot has changed” in the time that the couple moved in to the cottage, particularly in terms of the number of people who visit.

Mrs Tyler said: “It all started when Julia Bradbury did one of her programmes down here and Amanda got to know her.

“Now that she’s written her books and done everything people come down a lot now. It’s almost like a pilgrimage.

“She (Amanda) has got a huge fan base. We get people who come down and if she is closed they will travel miles to get home and then come back the next day. I think people just want to see her.”

The Tylers added that when the cameras are off, the Owen family are much like any of the other traditional farming families and focus on their jobs in the fields.

On the dedicated fan base the family have established, Mrs Tyler said she couldn’t quite get her head around the interest that people have in what they do, saying: “That’s one of the sad things. It seems like people like to live their lives vicariously.”

Asked if they were fans of Our Yorkshire Farm, Mrs Tyler said: “We don’t watch it. It’s too real for us. We already know everything that happens!”

Since moving into the neighbourhood the Tylers have had to get used to the utter isolation and living miles from civilisation.

(Image: Yorkshire Live)

Mrs Tyler explained that when they first moved in a farming neighbour advised them to always keep 12 weeks worth of food in stock, which kept them in good stead when the pandemic hit.

She said: “She was so right. I have always done that ever since.

“It helped us tremendously during lockdown.”

The couple added that a “very good hub” was set up by the locals during the pandemic so that “everything that one needed was provided”.

Mrs Tyler said: “People would ring us up to make sure we are okay. You just got the feeling that everyone was looking after you.

“It was awesome.”

When they first moved in, the isolation meant that the Tylers had virtually no contact with the outside world and it wasn’t until after a few years when a new member of the community moved in that they were able to get internet connection.

Mrs Tyler said: “We were tremendously fortunate. BT would not put broadband here and it wasn’t until a nice new chap moved into the Dale that we managed to get high speed broadband. It’s certainly helped during lockdown.”

But what remains the stand out feature of living in the area is the natural elements – both for good and bad.

Mr Tyler explained that he has been nurturing a family of blackbirds in the log cabin over the last year, saying: “After biting me a few times she now lets me stroke her.

“On the other hand you have to get ready for the winters, which we have learnt how to do now. One year we had eight feet of snow drifts. But as long as we can keep the power and water going it’s not too difficult.

“You definitely get an awareness of nature out here. You can’t fight it, it’s inevitable.”

