Pension warning as women face gap of up to 57% in retirement savings – 'more must be done'

The issue relates to the gender pension gap – a matter which means women are often left with less at retirement than their male counterparts.

The PensionBee research showed that in some parts of the country, the UK gender pension gap is as high as 57 percent – depending on savers’ age and regional location.

The issue has been exacerbated for women the most in Northern Ireland, at 57 percent, where average savings for men total £17,883, versus for women at £7,737.

A similar problem is faced for women in the North East and South West, with identical gaps of 46 percent – slightly higher than the national average of 38 percent.

