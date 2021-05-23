Pep Guardiola provides clear hint Man City will try to sign £150m Tottenham ace Harry Kane

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that he would love to sign a world-class attacker this summer, fuelling speculation that the newly-crowned Premier League champions could go all out to land Tottenham ‘s wantaway striker Harry Kane. The 27-year-old is believed to be angling for a move after informing the north London club of his desire to seek a new challenge ahead of next season.

City are said to be keeping a close eye on the England skipper’s situation, with Guardiola in need of a new striker to replace Sergio Aguero, who has reportedly agreed to join Barcelona on a free transfer. However, they are likely to face stiff competition from Manchester United and Chelsea to secure Kane’s signature. Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is also understood to be on Guardiola’s summer wish list, but the 20-year-old could be out of the Spaniard’s reach with the Bundesliga outfit determined to retain his services. Advertisements This has led to Kane being earmarked as City’s priority target, with Tottenham reportedly slapping a monumental £150million price tag on their prized asset. It remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy will decide to cash in, with the forward remaining under contract until the summer of 2024, but Guardiola has seemingly dropped a huge hint that City are preparing to throw everything at Spurs in order to push through a move. JUST IN: Bruno Fernandes hints at Man Utd transfer for ex-Udinese team-mate

The 50-year-old revealed on Saturday that he would be overjoyed with the addition of a prolific striker, suggesting that in an ideal world, the club would land a player capable of chalking up a half-century of goals over the course of a season. “I’d love to have a striker who got 50 goals a season, honestly,” said Guardiola. “At the same time, I don’t like to put all the pressure on one player. “In Barcelona, Lionel Messi, every season since he was born, scored 50 a season. Thierry Henry scored a lot in the first season and Samuel Eto’o scored a lot – what a striker.” City have played without an out-and-out striker in attack for much of the current season, with a number of players assuming the role since the beginning of the campaign. DON’T MISS Advertisements

One of the reasons behind the club’s impressive Premier League title win has been Guardiola’s ability to ensure that his side’s goal burden has been shared across the pitch. Ilkay Gundogan is City’s top scorer after finding the net on 17 occasions in all competitions, while Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have chipped in with 14 goals each. Guardiola continued, stressing that while he is hopeful of landing a new talisman, the new recruit will not be able to lead the club’s attacking charge on his own. “When you are to win titles, especially the Premier League, with just one guy you won’t win it,” he added.

“You need more – and the statistics speak for themselves. You need three guys with more than 10, scoring 12 or 15, to be competitive. “But when you have a guy who can get 25 to 30 it helps a lot, honestly. We will try for the way we play for everyone to be involved. “Raheem, Riyad and especially Gundogan this season, Phil Foden with his qualities, Sergio and Gabriel Jesus. As many players with this quality the better it will be.” City will end their Premier League campaign on 86 points if they manage to see off the challenge of Everton on Sunday afternoon, with Aguero likely to make his final appearance for the club in front of a 10,000-strong crowd at the Etihad Stadium.

