Pep Guardiola provides clear hint Man City will try to sign £150m Tottenham ace Harry Kane

However, they are likely to face stiff competition from Manchester United and Chelsea to secure Kane’s signature.
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is also understood to be on Guardiola’s summer wish list, but the 20-year-old could be out of the Spaniard’s reach with the Bundesliga outfit determined to retain his services.
This has led to Kane being earmarked as City’s priority target, with Tottenham reportedly slapping a monumental £150million price tag on their prized asset.
It remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy will decide to cash in, with the forward remaining under contract until the summer of 2024, but Guardiola has seemingly dropped a huge hint that City are preparing to throw everything at Spurs in order to push through a move.
“I’d love to have a striker who got 50 goals a season, honestly,” said Guardiola. “At the same time, I don’t like to put all the pressure on one player.
“In Barcelona, Lionel Messi, every season since he was born, scored 50 a season. Thierry Henry scored a lot in the first season and Samuel Eto’o scored a lot – what a striker.”
City have played without an out-and-out striker in attack for much of the current season, with a number of players assuming the role since the beginning of the campaign.
Ilkay Gundogan is City’s top scorer after finding the net on 17 occasions in all competitions, while Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have chipped in with 14 goals each.
Guardiola continued, stressing that while he is hopeful of landing a new talisman, the new recruit will not be able to lead the club’s attacking charge on his own.
“When you are to win titles, especially the Premier League, with just one guy you won’t win it,” he added.
“But when you have a guy who can get 25 to 30 it helps a lot, honestly. We will try for the way we play for everyone to be involved.
“Raheem, Riyad and especially Gundogan this season, Phil Foden with his qualities, Sergio and Gabriel Jesus. As many players with this quality the better it will be.”
City will end their Premier League campaign on 86 points if they manage to see off the challenge of Everton on Sunday afternoon, with Aguero likely to make his final appearance for the club in front of a 10,000-strong crowd at the Etihad Stadium.
