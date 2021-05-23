PS Now June 2021: New PS4 games replacing THREE on PlayStation Now

Having already lost one game so far this week, Sony is in the perfect position to launch a new wave of PS4 titles on the PS Now streaming service in June.

And with the big announcement set to be made before the end of the month, it won’t be long until we find out what’s coming next.

Recent months have seen big-hitters join the service, including Marvel’s Avengers, Borderlands 3 and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Sony likes to keep a rotation of interesting games coming to PlayStation Now, which now needs to compete with Xbox Cloud Gaming and Google Stadia.

And while the PS Now library now boasts hundreds of games, not all of them end up sticking around for long.

Most usually are made available to play for at least three months, but some disappear before that time limit.

And this month will see another two games removed from PS Now before the new June titles are released.