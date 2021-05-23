PS Now June 2021: New PS4 games replacing THREE on PlayStation Now

And with the big announcement set to be made before the end of the month, it won’t be long until we find out what’s coming next.
Recent months have seen big-hitters join the service, including Marvel’s Avengers, Borderlands 3 and Horizon Zero Dawn.
Sony likes to keep a rotation of interesting games coming to PlayStation Now, which now needs to compete with Xbox Cloud Gaming and Google Stadia.
And while the PS Now library now boasts hundreds of games, not all of them end up sticking around for long.
Most usually are made available to play for at least three months, but some disappear before that time limit.
And this month will see another two games removed from PS Now before the new June titles are released.
This includes Ace Combat 7 and Wreckfest, both of which will be removed from PlayStation Now streaming on May 31.
So if either game has been on your list to play, now would be a good time to start streaming.
There have been no leaks or hints from Sony regarding what might be replacing them, or how many games they might launch.
Recent months have seen Sony add at least three games but there’s always the chance for more.
The tech giant has been known to go on splurges, adding five or six games to the PS Now service on a single day.
These can vary in quality, but with a few high-profile games being removed in April and May, this could be a bumper month for announcements.
While new PS Plus games will be revealed on May 26, PS Now subscribers will have to wait a little longer.
Sony has started making game streaming announcements on the first Monday of every new month, so that would mean waiting another week.
The good news is that the chosen games are then released quickly afterwards, usually on the first Tuesday of the new month.
And with so many games to choose from, it’s hard to predict what will be taking the place of Ace Combat and Wreckfest.
