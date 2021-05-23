PS5 restock: Argos, Very and Currys VIP offer latest PlayStation 5 stock news

May has been a much better month than April when it comes to viable chances at buying PS5 stock in the UK. We’ve already seen two restock events from GAME, with Argos, Amazon UK, John Lewis and ShopTo also offering shipments for sale. Even today, gamers have been reporting Currys VIP code drops, meaning those gamers who have been selected can claim a chance at buying a console over the next 48-hours. Advertisements Those interested in having a chance can register for a PS5 VIP Pass via the official Currys website. Curry then lets you know as soon as they get stock and are allowed to open up safely to provide consoles for gamers to buy. So all you need to do after signing up is to check your emails to see if you’re a winner of one of those Currys codes, with new VIP messages reportedly sent out today. READ MORE: PS Plus June 2021 news ahead of the big Sony reveal

But the weeks ahead could be a little more sparse, and some gamers will reportedly have to wait until June for the next big drop. The good news is that at least one of two more updates are expected in May, with little more than a week to go before the month ends. From what has been shared by leading stock-tracking accounts, Very and BT could offer the next PS5 stock drops. This will not be happening this weekend, so gamers don’t have to worry about keeping tabs on stores for now. Advertisements But with the start of the new week, either Very or BT could snap into action and post PS5 restock. Very had been linked to a stock drop much earlier in the month but have so far not posted any news regarding PlayStation 5 consoles. However, PS5 Instant on Twitter – a reliable source of information – has suggested that PS5 stock will be dropping from the retailer before the end of the month. We don’t have a set date or time for when this might happen, so gamers will need to keep tabs on what happens.

Meanwhile, PS5 Stock Alert UK believes that BT is prepping for a PS5 stock drop during June, telling its followers this week: “BT/EE’s internal system shows a potential restock of a few thousand PlayStation 5 consoles on the first week of June. “This could be pushed back or be earlier, so, we highly advise you to sign up to their email interest registry.” But there’s also bad news for gamers, with Argos not expected to offer more stock until June. However, there is a discrepancy over when Argos will be getting new PS5 consoles to sell, with some stock trackers reporting June 9, with others reporting June 28. Finding out that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform.

Here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers: AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. GAME recently restocked the PS5 and is now out of stock again. ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is not expected to receive any more stock until June.

