Rainbow Six Siege Invitational: North Star reveal time and Thunderbird operator news

Ubisoft has been slowly teasing the now leaked Rainbow Six Siege North Star expansion this week, with more news coming on May 23.

Operation North Star reportedly includes a new Operator named Thunderbird, as well as a newly reworked map, as well as few refreshed features.

This is what has leaked so far, with the full Rainbow Six Siege North Star reveal scheduled for May 23, during the Six Invitational.

Ubisoft confirmed as much earlier this week, posting the full schedule for what it has planned for the big eSports event.

This will be happening during the playoff, which is due to end on May 23, with Ubisoft telling fans:

“Since the delay of the Six Invitational earlier this year, our teams have been hard at work evaluating all possible options for the “May Edition” of the Six Invitational 2021.

“We are happy to announce that we have been authorized by the government and the local authorities to hold the Six Invitational 2021 in Paris, France, from May 11th to 23rd, with no audience on-site and following strict sanitary measures.”