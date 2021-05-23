TV show looking to pay 'native Hull males and females' to star

A brand new TV show is looking to pay “native Hull males and females” to star.

Hull-born comedian Lucy Beaumont is recruiting people from all over the city to get involved.

The show, which is yet to be named, is said to give Hullensians a “chance to shine”.

Meet The Richardsons star Lucy has previously spoken about how she would love to make a sitcom to highlight cleaners at University of Hull and call the show Wet Cloth Dry Cloth – could the new show be about cleaning?

She said: “Although I can’t say what this is for officially yet, we want to make sure we’re giving Hullensians a chance to shine.

“Please only apply if you’ve stood in front of a mirror and recited your Oscar speech.”

A number of people took to the post to share their thoughts on getting involved. One person said: “No idea who Oscar Speech is, but I look in the mirror most days. When do I start?”

Another added: “Are you trying to find the next Lucy from Hull?”

A third hinted they knew and said: “Hi Lucy. The pilot for this was filmed down my street I think. Good luck with it I’m sure it will be brilliant.”

More details about the brand new show will be revealed at a later date.

To get involved in the show, you must email [email protected], with a describe of yourself and a headshot photograph.

