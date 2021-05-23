WATCH: UT-Austin celebrates Class of 2021 at commencement ceremony

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As University of Texas at Austin students are set to celebrate Saturday’s Class of 2021 commencement, some are planning to walk out to send a message about the school’s controversial anthem “The Eyes of Texas.”

A Facebook event organized by two UT students, “Eyes of Texas Walk Out: Commencement 2021”, is planned to happen near the end of Saturday night’s ceremony at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium, where the song will be played.

Author: Andrew Schnitker

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

