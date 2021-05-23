'We pay their salaries!' Piers Morgan attacks 'gutless weasels' in BBC management

One follower of Mr Morgan tweeted a reply that said: “Massive Problem with Bashir and Diana, we’re judging journalism of the past by today’s standards, I do not believe for one minute that any journalist or editor would not have done what Bashir did, if, and this is crucial, had the access or trust that the BBC had.”

“They should be accountable to the public.”

An independent inquiry led by Lord Dyson found that Mr Bashir used deception to get the 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

However, he admitted that he showed her brother Earl Spencer forged bank statements as part of the method to secure the interview.

“Everything from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents.”

Speaking to The Sunday Times Mr Bashir said: “Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted.

Mr Bashir claimed that the princess even visited his wife in a south London hospital on the day she gave birth to their third child.

He said: “Obviously I regret it, it was wrong. “But it had no bearing on anything. “It had no bearing on Diana, it had no bearing on the interview.” Advertisements

However, Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, has said he “draws a line” between the interview and his sister’s death in Paris in 1997.

Addressing Earl Spencer’s remarks, Mr Bashir said: “I don’t feel I can be held responsible for many of the other things that were going on in her life, and the complex issues surrounding those decisions.

“I can understand the motivation [of Earl Spencer’s comments] but to channel the tragedy, the difficult relationship between the Royal Family and the media purely on to my shoulders feels a little unreasonable … The suggestion I am singularly responsible I think is unreasonable and unfair.”