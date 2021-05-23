Window cleaning: Mrs Hinch fans share fabric softener hack for ‘streak-free’ windows

They replied: “I don’t measure, just a small amount in a small squirty bottle, fill it up, spray window, wipe over with a wet cloth, use a window blade, wipe of excess water with another cloth and buff with a dry cloth to shine.”

Another person said: “Diluted fabric softener and a microfibre cloth… Smells amazing and no smears.”

Another user said: “Fabric softener and a microfibre cloth and e-glass cloth.”

Another replied: “Lenor in hot water.”