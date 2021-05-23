Window cleaning: Mrs Hinch fans share fabric softener hack for ‘streak-free’ windows

Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, has garnered popularity over the years for her cleaning tips and hacks. She began sharing her cleaning advice on social media and TV which led to a cleaning and tidying craze across the nation. Since then, Mrs Hinch fans have created their own social media groups dedicated to sharing cleaning tips and hacks.
They replied: “I don’t measure, just a small amount in a small squirty bottle, fill it up, spray window, wipe over with a wet cloth, use a window blade, wipe of excess water with another cloth and buff with a dry cloth to shine.”
Another person said: “Diluted fabric softener and a microfibre cloth… Smells amazing and no smears.”
Another user said: “Fabric softener and a microfibre cloth and e-glass cloth.”
Another replied: “Lenor in hot water.”
One user replied: “Vinegar in water, a drop of fairy, clean, dry off with scrunched up newspaper, a fraction of the cost of off the shelf cleaners.”
Another suggested: “White vinegar and water and a microfibre cloth to buff up.”
Another user said: “I had this battle yesterday, used window cleaner with newspaper which gave the best result.
“Or white vinegar spray works too.
“Microfibre cloths leave streaks and kitchen towel leaves residue.”
