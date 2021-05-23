NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Health

Yorkshire variant: How infectious is the Yorkshire variant? 'Triple' mutant explained

1 min

100views
100
15 shares, 100 points
Yorkshire variant: How infectious is the Yorkshire variant? 'Triple' mutant explained

Another, P681H, featured in the Kent variant and props up the virus’ transmissibility.

P681H’s presence may mean the virus is more infectious, but scientists are still conducting investigations.

The last mutation, dubbed N439K, equips the virus the tools to invade the body without alerting the immune system, otherwise known as “immune escape”.

Advertisements

Although these mutations make AV.1 seem all the more threatening, officials have said there is no cause for alarm.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

100
15 shares, 100 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in