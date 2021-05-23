Yorkshire variant: How infectious is the Yorkshire variant? 'Triple' mutant explained

Another, P681H, featured in the Kent variant and props up the virus’ transmissibility.

P681H’s presence may mean the virus is more infectious, but scientists are still conducting investigations.

The last mutation, dubbed N439K, equips the virus the tools to invade the body without alerting the immune system, otherwise known as “immune escape”.

Although these mutations make AV.1 seem all the more threatening, officials have said there is no cause for alarm.

