You can now delete the last 15 minutes of your Google search history, here's how

It’s all very helpful… until you search for something you’d rather be forgotten.
Of course, Google has offered the ability to search without fear that your results will be used for any of the above before. Known as Incognito Mode, this is built into Google Chrome and stops any of your web activity being recorded by Google (although, it’s worth remembering that your internet supplier – BT, Sky, Virgin Media – still sees everything that you’re doing as do a number of on-screen adverts, Facebook login buttons dotted around the web, and more…)
But if you haven’t used Incognito Mode and want to erase the last quarter of an hour from the record, this latest feature should come in handy.
So, if you suddenly realise that you’re hunting for birthday presents without Incognito Mode enabled, you can head to the main Google.co.uk page, click your profile icon in the top right-hand corner, select Manage Your Google Account, and then click “Delete History” from the menu. Simples. Google says it has put this new feature front-and-centre because it believes it will be hugely popular with fans. That suggests this might’ve been something that forgetful Google users have been asking the company to implement for some time now.
There is a catch… as mention above, the feature is limited to the last fifteen minutes. Beyond that, you’ll have to deal with the consequences of your recorded searches.
