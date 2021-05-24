10 must-try food and drink ideas – from award-winning BBQ sauce to indulgent ice cream

Get inspired this summer with these food and drink ideas

It's time to plan your summer diary and brush up on your hosting duties. You can't guarantee sizzling sunshine every weekend but you can be sure of laying on a sumptuous spread with these delicious ideas. Here's our pick of the best food and drink ideas on the market to dazzle your guests… Try these delicious chocolate-filled brioche rolls

Whaoo! Chocolate Filled Brioche Rolls are melt-in-the-mouth and deliciously sweet treats that aim to put the fun back into snacking. Each one is made of a generous chocolatey filling wrapped in soft, pillowy brioche that will get the mouth watering. They’re individually wrapped for on-the-go convenience, making them kid-friendly and an on-the-go parent’s dream. Available from Morrisons as of 24 May. Follow @whaoo.uk on Instagram for exciting updates. Click here to visit the Whaoo website. Irresistible plant-based ice cream

Wildly delicious and indulgent, plant-based ice cream brand RØAR has launched its new Salted Caramel and Macadamia flavour. Using exclusively raw, high-quality ingredients sourced from nature, the new flavour is made from a premium vanilla almond milk base and swirled with salted caramel and macadamias. The new flavour joins the existing range of delicious and creative flavours such as Hazelnut Chocolate Cookie, Hemp Seed Chocolate Brownie and Coconut Mango Passionfruit Oat Cookie. All products are free from palm oil and all cocoa is UTZ Certified as part of the Rainforest Alliance. The brand is part of a long-term partnership with Panthera, supporting the Tigers Forever fund, which is working to increase tiger numbers by 50% over a 10-year period. Available at Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, M&S and Ocado. roaricecream.com Get all your CBD from a trusted source

After 20 years of growing hemp on their farm in Devon, the team at Good Hemp knows a thing or two about CBD. Fresh for 2021, they’ve developed a full-spectrum range of pure CBD oils, designed for people looking to integrate cannabinoids into their daily routine, meals and drinks. All oils are 100% natural, contain pure CBD isolate, are THC free and non-GMO. They also ensure every one of their oils is lab tested to guarantee the highest quality, every time. Shop the range at goodhemp.com Setting a new standard for ciders, perries and fruit wines

Ciders, perries and fruit wines are on the up-and-up. The truth is that high-end drinks of this kind can have all the pedigree, prestige and flavour of fine wines. Cider Is Wine aims to champion this by offering a range of sophisticated, elegant and delicious drinks that are not-from-concentrate and authentic, made by artisan producers. Surprise and delight friends and family at your next gathering with a unique bottle or two — or pick up curated cases from only £35. They’re great paired with food — from British classics to Asian dishes. Look for the special six-bottle Summer Case at cideriswine.co.uk Become a BBQ master with spectacular sauces and rubs

Summer is on the way and it’s time to release your inner pitmaster. Firefly BBQ will propel you to the next level of barbecue mastery with its range of award-winning rubs and sauces. Drawing inspiration from all over the world, from the USA to the Caribbean, the brand offers something for everyone. Try the award-winning Competition BBQ Sauce for a taste of the best on offer, or go for the Japanese Yuzu Sauce for something different. The range also includes chilli sauces and barbecue rubs. All products are handmade in the UK to ensure maximum freshness and flavour. fireflybbq.co.uk Up your BBQ game



Nothing lifts the spirits like al fresco dining. St Pierre is here to help you be the host with the most as the days get longer and warmer. So, dust off the garden furniture and fire up the barbecue to start the sunny season in style. From barbecue classics to fresh takes on family favourites, St Pierre has covered all the bases to make your barbecues truly magnifique. St Pierre Brioche Burger Buns and Brioche Hot Dog Rolls are available at Tesco and Morrisons stores nationwide. For more recipe inspiration, visit stpierrebakery.co.uk Brew coffee with a commitment to the common good



Common Coffee is made up of a small team in Edinburgh, Scotland, who aim to strip away coffee jargon with flavour-led coffee roasts: Strong, Sweet, Bright and Complex. They’re dedicated to building a responsible supply chain that champions sustainable practice. To do so, they’ve launched new packaging made from recyclable and compostable cardboard with fully biodegradable inner sleeves exclusively for subscription customers. Coffee refills arrive in minimal biodegradable packaging that fits through your letterbox. Head on over to commoncoffee.co.uk, or check out the company’s Instagram @iicommon, to browse the range of coffee and learn more about Common’s commitment to the common good. Get ready for BBQ season

Warmer days are just around the corner and grills across Britain will soon be firing up. Baker Street is going big this summer, with classic burger buns and hot dog rolls now available in selected Tesco stores. Baker Street buns are built for loaded burgers and can handle even the heftiest hot dogs and British barbecue combos. What’s more, thanks to clever packaging, the whole range stays fresher for longer, so you’re always ready for an impromptu barbecue with Baker Street. Find out more on lovebakerstreet.com Enjoy the ultimate in convenience and nutrition in one easy package

abnormal. is a nutritionally complete meal in a sachet that’s personalised to your specific needs. Using very clever algorithms, it creates a formula designed for you and the unique requirements of your mind and body. abnormal. then provides an optimal balance of vitamins and minerals, protein, fibre, fats and complex carbohydrates, along with a number of other active ingredients. Think of it as real food in a powder — simply add water and shake to make. It’s both convenient, taking barely 30 seconds to prepare, and nutritious — it’s low in sugar, high in protein and high fibre. Each meal delivery comes with a fully personalised booklet, so you know exactly what makes your meal personal to you. Enjoy a free seven-day trial, plus shaker worth £23.99 (offer valid until 1 May 2021). Delivery £4.99. abnormal.io Elevate your summer outdoor cooking with premium gourmet meat

Impress your guests this summer with restaurant-quality meat delivered directly to your door. Trusted by Michelin-starred chefs and barbecue pitmasters, Tom Hixson of Smithfield’s extensive range of premium meat includes prime cuts, ready for your barbecue grill or smoker. The company offers everything from beef, pork, poultry and lamb sourced from the finest producers to delicious sauces that add buckets of flavour. The handy BBQ Meat Pack includes a number of superior cuts including Aberdeen Angus brisket and St Louis ribs. Order from the extensive barbecue selection on the online store. tomhixson.co.uk

