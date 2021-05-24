Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Weird

Antarctica pyramids claim: ‘Oldest pyramid on Earth' is hidden on icy continent

1 min

91views
91
14 shares, 91 points
Antarctica pyramids claim: ‘Oldest pyramid on Earth' is hidden on icy continent

YouTube user Derrick commented: “Snow covered pyramid shape in Antarctica, I believe geologists would call that a mountain.”

Lazaros Tsakpounidis said: “I feel like I’m losing my brain cells after watching this.”

And Mohammad Ziaul Mushtafa Khan said: “No evidence, only a bunch of authors referred them as extraterrestrial theorists claimed everything on Earth is conspired by some aliens, now latest victim is Antarctica.

Advertisements

“Maybe geologist must take lessons from so-called experts.”

And according to geologists, there is nothing unusual about the angular shape of the mountain.

Dr Mitch Darcy, a geologist at the German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam, argued mountains like this are known as nunataks.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Weird Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

91
14 shares, 91 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in